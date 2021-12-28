Maui News

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool to close for half day on Dec. 29

December 28, 2021, 10:07 AM HST
* Updated December 28, 5:10 AM
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 29, 2021, for the physical swim test for the recruitment of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.  The facility will be open from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding. 

For more information, call Sirena Lacour at 808-270-6138 or send email to [email protected]

