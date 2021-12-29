Maui News

Kahana Nui Bridge Replacement, through September 2022

Goodfellow Bros. LLC performs construction along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road for the reconstruction of the Kahana Nui Bridge and underground utility installation. Work will occur approximately from Jan. 3 to September 2022.

Construction activities will cause intermittent partial and full closures of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road. Traffic will be detoured along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs and personnel.

The project is being done in conjunction with the County of Maui Department of Public Works, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Maui County Department of Water, Hawaiian Electric Company, and Hawaiian Telcom.

