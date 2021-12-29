Listen to this Article 1 minute















Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Youth Servicesʻ fifth annual gift wrapping event raised $863 in donations on Dec. 22, 2021.

Youth Services’ staff and intermediate and high school students wrapped hundreds of gifts. Organizers say the money raised will go to Youth Services activities.

The Youth Services program runs substance abuse prevention programs during school and after-school and summer and school breaks. Members participate in drug- and alcohol-free activities that reinforce healthy lifestyles.