MEO Youth Services gift wrapping raises nearly $900

December 29, 2021, 1:45 PM HST
  • Haley Taibemal wraps a gift during Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services’ gift wrapping event on Dec. 22 in the MEO classrooms. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • Laʻakea Wells does some gift wrapping. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • A station outside Maui Economic Opportunity’s Wailuku office accepts and receives gifts for wrapping. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • MEO Youth Services Director Dane Kaʻae joins in the fun and wraps gifts. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Youth Servicesʻ fifth annual gift wrapping event raised $863 in donations on Dec. 22, 2021.

Youth Services’ staff and intermediate and high school students wrapped hundreds of gifts. Organizers say the money raised will go to Youth Services activities.

The Youth Services program runs substance abuse prevention programs during school and after-school and summer and school breaks. Members participate in drug- and alcohol-free activities that reinforce healthy lifestyles.

