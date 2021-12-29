Residents of Naʻalae Road were added back to the County of Maui’s Boil Water Advisory list today, Dec 29, 2021. The area was previously removed from the list, but was added back today because the department is conducting maintenance in the area, replacing standpipes, and flushing lines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are placing the road back on the boil water advisory until we receive negative sample results from the new equipment,” according to a County of Maui press release announcement.

The following areas are advised to continue boiling water as a precaution against bacteria: Naʻalae Road, Waipoli Road, Polipoli Road and Lower Kula Road between Naʻalae and Waipoli Roads.

The department has posted answers to frequently asked questions on its website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply

County officials say the boil water advisory will not be completely lifted until daily water sample testing shows that tap water meets public health standards.

The Department of Water Supply reminds Upcountry residents and businesses that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Potable Water Available

Affected residents are advised to use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil and let it boil for a minute. Let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms possibly in water.

Potable water tankers have been removed from the Silversword Condos (above Kula Lodge), Bully’s Burgers, and Kainaio locations.

Potable water tankers remain in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Copp Road at Kula Highway.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get water sample test results.

The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems.