The Maui County Department of Water Supply has extended the Upcountry boil water advisory to Lepelepe Place, Mālamahale Place and Malia Uli Place, according to an updated issued on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2021. The department recommends residents boil water for at least a minute before consumption as a precaution against possible bacteria in tap water.

Waterline maintenance and continued flushing of waterlines has resulted in positive results for trace amounts of E. coli bacteria in affected areas, according to the update.

The boil water advisory also remains in effect for residents of Waipoli Road, Naʻalae, Kawehi Place, Polipoli Road and Lower Kula Road between Naʻalae and Waipoli roads.

Potable water available:

Potable water tankers are currently located in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park and Copp Road at Kula Highway.

Water Department personnel have left open standpipes and fire hydrants, day and night, to flush contaminants from the water system. But there are reports that individuals are closing off or reducing the flow from the hydrants and standpipes. The department asks people to allow adequate flushing to continue and shorten the boil water advisory for residents.

The department has posted answers to frequently asked questions on its website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply

The boil water advisory will not be completely lifted until daily water sample testing shows that tap water meets public health standards.

Affected residents are advised to use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil and let it boil for a minute. Let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms possibly in water.

The Department of Water Supply reminds Upcountry residents and businesses that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get water sample test results, department officials said in a county press release.

The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems.