Mauiʻs ban on plastic disposable foodware, which was supposed to take effect in the new year, is postponed for two months to March 1, 2022.

The emergency proclamation to delay implementation was signed by Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday amid COVID-related supply chain delays, which he says is causing shortages in supplies needed for implementation and compliance.

“I want to support businesses that face enormous challenges in this ongoing pandemic,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release. “I have provided this grace period to help businesses survive, while I remain in full support of this ordinance to replace plastic foodware with compostable alternatives.”

County officials report that several businesses are already using compliant foodware while others have applied for temporary exemptions to allow them time to receive shipments of new products.

The new ordinance bans the sale, use or provision of plastic disposable food service containers and utensils such as plates, trays, bowls, cups and hinged (lunch plate) containers. Other banned items include forks, knives, spoons and straws. Polystyrene foam coolers are also prohibited.

More information on Plastic Disposable Foodware Ordinance No. 5084, is available at the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management website: www.mauicounty.gov/plasticfree.