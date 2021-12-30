Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new northwest swell is expected tonight and will boost surf along north and west facing shores primarily for Kauai and Oahu Friday. Another slightly larger swell is expected to arrive Saturday, with surf remaining below advisory levels. The trade wind swell impacting the east facing shores will be on the decline Friday as winds shift to the southeast. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com