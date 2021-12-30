Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2021

December 30, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 06:51 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 10:54 AM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:30 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 11:48 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell is expected tonight and will boost surf along north and west facing shores primarily for Kauai and Oahu Friday. Another slightly larger swell is expected to arrive Saturday, with surf remaining below advisory levels. The trade wind swell impacting the east facing shores will be on the decline Friday as winds shift to the southeast. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Comments
