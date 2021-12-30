Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 10:54 AM HST. Low -0.5 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:30 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell is expected tonight and will boost surf along north and west facing shores primarily for Kauai and Oahu Friday. Another slightly larger swell is expected to arrive Saturday, with surf remaining below advisory levels. The trade wind swell impacting the east facing shores will be on the decline Friday as winds shift to the southeast. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.