Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

Two public aerial fireworks displays

There are two public aerial fireworks displays planned in Maui County this year–in South Maui from a barge offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi from the laydown area at 1 Mānele Bay Road. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight, New Yearʻs Eve, Dec. 31, 2021.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. “The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property,” police said.

The law also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and no more than $2,000.

“Witness statements, photographs, and video recordings that show the offense that can be authenticated by one or more witnesses are sufficient when officers arrive on the scene,” according to police.

As a reminder, consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Rules and general prohibitions and safety tips:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in county parks, at county facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

MFD advises: “Leave fireworks to the professionals”

“The use of fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy,” Maui Fire Department officials said in a press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries. To ensure our community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with its use please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration and continue to celebrate the start of every New Year with fireworks,” according to an MFD announcement.

“The best way to stay safe,” MFD officials advise, “is to not use fireworks in the first place … Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.

Fireworks permits on sale through midnight

The County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety announced the sale of New Year’s Eve fireworks that started on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 and ends on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

A fireworks permit is not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground; however, a fireworks permit is required for the use of fire crackers. The following are details for fireworks permits.

Each permit costs $25, and allows for the purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of fire crackers. There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person, and permit applicants must be 18 years or older. Permits are payable by check/money order to the County of Maui, and cash will be accepted at the Fire Prevention Bureau.

*Permits are available from Dec. 22-31, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Central Maui, Fire Prevention Bureau – 313 Manea Pl. Waikapū Consolidated Baseyard

West Maui, County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway Lahaina

Molokaʻi, County Parks & Recreation Permit Office – Mitchell Pauole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St.

*County offices are closed on Dec. 31, 2021 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

A limited number of fireworks permits will be available at the following locations:

Kahului: Phantom Fireworks, front parking lot of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. Kingʻs Cathedral, parking lot of Walmart, 101 Pakaula St.

Kīhei: Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piʻilani Shopping Village, 225 Piʻikea Ave.

Lahaina: Kingʻs Cathedral, parking lot of Safeway, 1221 HI-30 (Lahaina Cannery Mall)

Lānaʻi Pine Isle Market



Permit required firecrackers will be sold at the following retail locations: