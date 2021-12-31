After completing their volunteer work at a Christmas Eve meal distribution, MEO Youth Services participants visited the historic Banyan Tree off Front Street in Lahaina. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Kassen Yamashita of Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services works on her sign to show to those picking up meals on Christmas Eve at Waiola Church in Lahaina. Sixteen youths from the program joined staff at the drive-thru distribution. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services participants and staff were among those who volunteered at a holiday food distribution event at Waiola Church in Lahaina on Christmas Eve.

Sixteen high school and intermediate youths in the program, aimed at alcohol and substance abuse, bullying and suicide prevention, joined a handful of staff in supporting the event that provided 800 meals.

Youths made and displayed signs wishing everyone a happy holidays, to stay COVID-19 safe and to drive sober. Youth leaders delivered the meals to vehicles that drove through for distribution.

The holiday food distribution for those in need was sponsored by the Aloha Legacy Program of Nā Mea Ike Ia. Youth Services was joined by Kalei’s Lunchbox & Catering, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Down the Hatch, Salvation Army, Maria Lanakila Church, Kumulani Chapel, Citizen Church Maui and Waiola Church to prepare and distribute meals.

MEO Youth Services runs substance abuse prevention programs during school and after-school and summer and school breaks.

Youths participate in drug- and alcohol-free activities that are fun, strengthen the family, embrace culture and reinforce healthy lifestyles.