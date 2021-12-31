Ep3 at Waihe’e Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge. PC: The Peek-a-Bows

Local children’s entertainment group, The Peek-a-Bows, announced the release their third episode entitled “Lōkahi” on New Year’s Eve. This is the last episode of their 3-part mini-series created for young children ages 2-6.

Each episode is written around The Peek-a-Bows, three colorful characters in both live and animated form. They share Hawaiian values, culture, and language through music and with the help of their keiki friends and interviews with experts.

In this final episode, they’re back on Maui at Kapū’ao, Hōkū Nui chatting with Aunty Kahaku of Kanu Ka ʻIke. They learn the importance of Lōkahi and how it relates to our forest.

The Peek-a-Bows Mini-Series was made possible by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Lōkahi Pacific, and Indiegogo backers.