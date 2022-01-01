The Lanai. PC: Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions features new fan activations and expanded food options at the Taste of Maui and FanTime on Nine when the event returns to The Planation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 5-9, 2022.

New this year in partnership with Tommy Bahama, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will have Tommy Bahama Relax Zones at hole Nos. 2, 9, 10 and 14 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. These relax zones feature Tommy Bahama Beach Chairs that are open to the public to use while watching the best players in the world compete. In addition to beach chairs, each Tommy Bahama Relax Zone has an Instagram opportunity for fans to capture views and create memories of their experience.

Upon arriving at the entrance to the tournament each day, fans will be given Koozies and discount cards for use at Tommy Bahama stores and restaurants on the island.

Tournament officials announced the inclusion of Outrigger Pizza, Like Poke, and Castaway Café at the 2022 event as part of the Taste of Maui. Located between No. 1 fairway and the 18th green, Taste of Maui gives fans options to taste local fare. Also located by the 18th green is Big Wave Shave Ice offering natural and traditional Hawaiian Shave Ice.

Located steps from the Main Entrance and near the 2nd green, FanTime on Nine will host two more popular food trucks, Merienda and Sparky’s, who will be making their first appearances at the tournament.

Thereʻs also a concession area by the No. 11 tee box. Adjacent to this hole, with views of Honolua Bay, fans can choose from a variety of food and beverage options.

New this year, Jackson Family Wines and their Kendall Jackson brand will be onsite as the Official Red, White and Sparkling Wines of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Their wines will be featured onsite at all locations where fans (21+) can purchase alcohol. Ticketholders to The Lookout are in for a treat as there will be a special tasting hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan on Saturday, Jan. 8.