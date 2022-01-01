The driver of a moped who lost control of the vehicle and was ejected onto the roadway early this morning in Wailuku died at the scene, police said today.

The identity of the 32-year-old male from Wailuku is being withheld pending family notification.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. at Kehalani Mauka Parkway near Komo Ohia Streeet in Wailuku, the driver of a 2013 Sanyan moped was traveling northwest on Kehalani Mauka Parkway and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into the raised curbing multiple times. He was then ejected from the moped onto the roadway.

The moped driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the involvement of speed, alcohol or drugs is pending investigation.

This is Maui County’s second traffic fatality for the County of Maui this year, compared

to zero at the same time last year.

