Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:49 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:12 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:55 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recently elevated east facing shore chop and background northeast wind wave swell will gradually subside into the weekend as a result of relatively weakened south to southeasterly winds. The first swell of the new year will be that of a moderate, medium period northwest swell. This swell will arrive tonight into early Sunday and then fade Monday. Next week's large northwest swell is timed to reach north and west facing shores sometime Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating high surf that will likely be within solid High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly nearing High Surf Warning heights. A large swell emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.