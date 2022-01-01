Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The recently elevated east facing shore chop and background northeast wind wave swell will gradually subside into the weekend as a result of relatively weakened south to southeasterly winds. The first swell of the new year will be that of a moderate, medium period northwest swell. This swell will arrive tonight into early Sunday and then fade Monday. Next week's large northwest swell is timed to reach north and west facing shores sometime Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating high surf that will likely be within solid High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly nearing High Surf Warning heights. A large swell emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.
