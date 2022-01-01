Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2022

January 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:49 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:12 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:55 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recently elevated east facing shore chop and background northeast wind wave swell will gradually subside into the weekend as a result of relatively weakened south to southeasterly winds. The first swell of the new year will be that of a moderate, medium period northwest swell. This swell will arrive tonight into early Sunday and then fade Monday. Next week's large northwest swell is timed to reach north and west facing shores sometime Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating high surf that will likely be within solid High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly nearing High Surf Warning heights. A large swell emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
