Strong thunderstorm to impact Molokaʻi through 2:30 p.m., Jan. 2, 2022

January 2, 2022, 2:03 PM HST
* Updated January 2, 2:11 PM
2 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022. PC: NOAA/NWS

Issued: 1:25 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

A strong thunderstorm will impact Molokaʻi through 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reports that at 1:24 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Maunaloa, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds were tracked in excess of 40 mph. According to the NWS, gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include: Hoʻolehua, Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa National Park, Pūkoʻo, ʻUalapuʻe, Kaunakakai, Hālawa Valley, Kepuhi, Kawela, Kamalo and Molokaʻi Airport.

“If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building,” the NWS advises.

