The Bank of Hawaiʻi named Marco A. Abbruzzese as Vice Chair and Senior Executive Director of Wealth and Management. Photo Courtesy: Bank of Hawaiʻi

Marco A. Abbruzzese will join Bank of Hawaiʻi on Jan. 10 as Vice Chair and Senior Executive Director of Wealth Management and he will serve on the bank’s Executive Committee.

He will be responsible for overseeing the wealth management areas of Trust Services Group, Investment Services and The Private Bank at Bank of Hawaiʻi.

“With over 30 years of experience in wealth management, he brings the type of knowledge and leadership that will be essential in helping us to continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients as well as our team members,” said James C. Polk, Bank of Hawaiʻi’s Chief Banking Officer.

Over the past 30 years, Abbruzzese has held several senior and executive leadership roles specializing in wealth management at Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Chase Manhattan. His robust experience for the past 14 years at Wells Fargo included first serving as Regional Manager in its Wealth Management Group before being appointed Regional Managing Director overseeing its Washington, Oregon and Alaska wealth management markets, according to a company press release.

Abbruzzese successfully led a team of more than 250 employees focused on developing new markets, enhancing client relations and championing the use of new technologies.

Throughout his career, Abbruzzese has been a supporter of organizations that support environmental stewardship, housing affordability, international education and the arts. Most recently, he served as trustee and vice chair of board affairs for The Trust for Public Land Northwest Advisory Board and trustee and chair of strategic planning for the World Affairs Council. He was also appointed to the Seattle Public Schools International Education Advisory Council and was a longtime trustee for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

A native of Oregon, Abbruzzese earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, and a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International & Public Affairs, where he specialized in international banking, finance and political economy in New York City. 

