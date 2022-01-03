Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Sunday's small west northwest swell will diminish through the day. A larger moderate size, long to medium period west northwest swell will build in from Tuesday through Thursday. During this time period a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate size, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This mixed west northwest and north swell will have resultant mid week surf heights along many exposed north and west facing shores likely achieving High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights by Thursday. An extended west fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and push a third, even larger northwest swell into the island waters this weekend. If this swell does materialize, there is a good probability of it generating XL-size, warning level surf along north and west shores next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com