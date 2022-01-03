Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 5-7 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:20 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:40 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:18 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:05 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Sunday's small west northwest swell will diminish through the day. A larger moderate size, long to medium period west northwest swell will build in from Tuesday through Thursday. During this time period a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate size, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This mixed west northwest and north swell will have resultant mid week surf heights along many exposed north and west facing shores likely achieving High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights by Thursday. An extended west fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and push a third, even larger northwest swell into the island waters this weekend. If this swell does materialize, there is a good probability of it generating XL-size, warning level surf along north and west shores next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.