Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2022

January 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:20 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:40 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:18 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:05 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Sunday's small west northwest swell will diminish through the day. A larger moderate size, long to medium period west northwest swell will build in from Tuesday through Thursday. During this time period a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate size, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This mixed west northwest and north swell will have resultant mid week surf heights along many exposed north and west facing shores likely achieving High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights by Thursday. An extended west fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and push a third, even larger northwest swell into the island waters this weekend. If this swell does materialize, there is a good probability of it generating XL-size, warning level surf along north and west shores next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




