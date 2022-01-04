Honoapiʻilani Traffic Update: Road OPEN
* Updated January 4, 4:07 PM
Update: 3:43 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in both directions. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a single vehicle crash near McGregor Point at Mile 8. Motorists can expect significant delays as traffic resumes its normal flow.
Motorists stuck in traffic say they have been waiting for at least an hour. The accident reportedly involved a flipped vehicle that was blocking both lanes of travel.
Update: 3:05 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Maui police are conducting contraflow of traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway as of 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, due to a motor vehicle accident near Mile 8 in the area of McGregor Point.
Police say the Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed for a half hour starting at 2:35 p.m. due to a single motor vehicle crash near Mile 8.