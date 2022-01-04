Maui News

Honoapiʻilani Traffic Update: Road OPEN

January 4, 2022, 3:05 PM HST
* Updated January 4, 4:07 PM
Update: 3:43 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in both directions. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a single vehicle crash near McGregor Point at Mile 8. Motorists can expect significant delays as traffic resumes its normal flow.

Motorists stuck in traffic say they have been waiting for at least an hour. The accident reportedly involved a flipped vehicle that was blocking both lanes of travel.

Traffic is still backed up as far as the North Kihei Road, Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection as of 4:05 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022. PC: Cammy Clark

Update: 3:05 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Maui police are conducting contraflow of traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway as of 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, due to a motor vehicle accident near Mile 8 in the area of McGregor Point.

Police say the Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed for a half hour starting at 2:35 p.m. due to a single motor vehicle crash near Mile 8.

Honoapiiani (area of Mc Gregor Point).

