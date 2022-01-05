Maui News

Hawaiʻi State Capitol remains closed amid COVID-19 surge

January 5, 2022, 12:21 PM HST
State Capitol. PC: Hawai’i Senate Majority.

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building remains closed to the public as a precaution amid an ongoing COVID-19 surge in cases across the state.

Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki made the announcement saying the building status will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.

“It was our intent to reopen the Capitol from Jan. 3, 2022, but with delta and omicron variant positive COVID-19 cases in the several thousands, the Senate is in agreement with the House of Representatives that in an abundance of caution, the Capitol should not be opened at the present time,” said Senate President Kouchi.  

“The decision to keep the building closed was a difficult one and was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among members, staff, visitors, and other building occupants,” said House Speaker Saiki.  

The Legislature convenes on Jan. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to adjourn on May 5, 2022. Senate and House floor sessions and hearings will be held remotely.  

