Komoda Store and Bakery. PC: Andy Gross

Councilmember Michael J. Molina has introduced a resolution for Friday’s council meeting congratulating T Komoda Store & Bakery, also known as Komoda Store & Bakery, for serving as a pillar in the community for over a century.

The resolution congratulates T Komoda Store & Bakery on its 105th anniversary, serving Maui since 1916. Founder Takezo Komoda opened the store selling mostly sandwiches on their homemade bread, saimin and doughnuts to local cowboys and plantation workers. In 1947, they evolved into the beloved bakery and general store they are famous for today.

“You can’t think about Makawao town without thinking about Komoda’s. Komoda’s is loved and cherished by our community and is a living legacy that can never be duplicated,” Molina said. “Like many families on Maui, family traditions and memories were made involving Komoda’s iconic glazed donuts, butter rolls or Chantilly cake.”

Molina notes that the bakery is an anchor tenant of Makawao and lone survivor of the mom-and-pop shops in the area. Famous for its cream puffs, stick donuts, long Johns, guava malasadas and other pastries, Molina said the bakeryʻs “exceptional baked goods are known for leaving a lasting impression with customers that often makes for repeat business.”

Komoda opens at 7 a.m., except Wednesday and Sunday, but they are often sold out of neighborhood favorites by 10 a.m., according to Molina.

Takezo Komoda’s legacy lives on through his granddaughter Betty Shibuya and her husband, Calvin Shibuya. The Shibuyas pride themselves on the quality of their products and avoiding waste. They still use the original cream puff recipe created by Mr. Komoda’s brother, Ikuo, in the 1960’s, Molina said.

“Mr. and Mrs. Shibuya work very hard to maintain the quality of their products and the stellar reputation of their store and bakery,” said Molina who holds the council seat for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area. “They continue to display the type of dedication and commitment required to run a successful business in these difficult times.”

