Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|10-14
|14-18
|14-18
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, long period north swell arrived yesterday with a moderate to large northwest swell following on this swell's heels. This northwest swell is hitting the far northwest buoys early this morning (8-9 foot, 16 second period) and should reach Kauai's north and west facing shores later this morning and Oahu's north and west shores by this evening. This north and northwest swell combination will generate High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores through Thursday. HSA conditions may be possible along the north facing shores of Molokai and Maui Thursday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of producing warning level XL-size surf along most north and west facing shorelines this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com