Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2022

January 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-14
14-18
14-18 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:49 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:05 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:34 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, long period north swell arrived yesterday with a moderate to large northwest swell following on this swell's heels. This northwest swell is hitting the far northwest buoys early this morning (8-9 foot, 16 second period) and should reach Kauai's north and west facing shores later this morning and Oahu's north and west shores by this evening. This north and northwest swell combination will generate High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores through Thursday. HSA conditions may be possible along the north facing shores of Molokai and Maui Thursday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of producing warning level XL-size surf along most north and west facing shorelines this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Kahului official: Airline delays, cancellations may persist for weeks  2Quarantine Guidelines for Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Program Reduced to Align with CDC  3DOH New Year’s vaccine video draws fire before it’s pulled  4Honoapiʻilani Traffic Update: Road OPEN  5Jan. 4, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 1,592 new cases in Hawaiʻi  613 arrested on Maui for impaired driving over the New Year’s holiday weekend