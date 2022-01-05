Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-14 14-18 14-18 West Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:49 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:05 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:37 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:34 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, long period north swell arrived yesterday with a moderate to large northwest swell following on this swell's heels. This northwest swell is hitting the far northwest buoys early this morning (8-9 foot, 16 second period) and should reach Kauai's north and west facing shores later this morning and Oahu's north and west shores by this evening. This north and northwest swell combination will generate High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores through Thursday. HSA conditions may be possible along the north facing shores of Molokai and Maui Thursday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of producing warning level XL-size surf along most north and west facing shorelines this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.