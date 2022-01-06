One Main Plaza. Maui Now file photo.

The Maui County Planning Department closes its offices on the third floor of One Main Plaza, Suites 315 and 335, from Thursday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 7.

Due to office renovations and carpet replacement, staff from the Director’s Office and the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division will work remotely on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7.

Phone calls will be taken at the Planning Department’s main number at 808-270-7735. The department’s email is [email protected]

During the two days of office renovations, applications and other documents can be dropped off at the Department’s Current Planning Division Office in Suite 619 at One Main Plaza on Main Street in Wailuku.