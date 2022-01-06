County of Maui Service Center. Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70

The Maui County Real Property Assessment Division modified its operations to offer in-person service only during the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Maui County and the State of Hawaiʻi.

“This is to protect the health and safety of customers and County of Maui employees,” read the announcement.

Until further notice, Real Property Assessment Division Service windows at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului and at the Molokaʻi Satellite Office will be by appointment only. In-person appointments can be made by calling 808-270-7297.

For more information, customers can also send an email to [email protected]

Written correspondence may be transmitted via email or mail to the County of Maui’s Service Center at 110 ‘Ala’ihi St. Ste. 110, Kahului, HI 96732, or deposited at the designated drop box located at the front entrance of the Service Center.

For more information on County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division, including claim forms, property records, maps and deadlines, visit the division’s website.