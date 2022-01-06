Maui Parks Dept. modifies permit office operations during ongoing COVID-19 surge
The Department of Parks and Recreation temporarily closes its permit office windows until further notice during the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
The temporary closure was implemented out of an abundance of caution to limit community spread of COVID-19 and its highly contagious omicron variant.
For more information about permits or payments, contact:
Parks Main Permits Office: 808-270-7389 or [email protected]
- South Permit Office 808-879-4364
- West Permit Office 808-661-4685
- East Permit Office 808-572-8122
- Hana Permit Office 808-876-4582
- Molokai Permit Office 808-553-3204
- Lanai Permit Office 808-565-6979
Payment envelopes may be dropped in the orange drop box at the War Memorial Gym Complex, next to the Sakamoto Pool facility. Please indicate the purpose of your payment on your check. NO CASH. Receipts will be emailed once payment is processed. Payments will be processed on the next business day.