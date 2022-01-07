Home COVID-19 test kit distribution in Central Maui (Dec. 29, 2021) PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Maui County will continue distributing free BinaxNOW take-home COVID-19 self-test kits while supplies last at:

Jan. 10, 4 p.m., at the Lahaina Aquatic Center

Additional test kit distributions will be held at the following times and locations:

Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at Kulamalu Park parking lot (Saturday farmer’s market area) in Pukalani

Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kīhei

Limited supplies of test kits will be distributed, first-come, first-served at each site on scheduled dates.

Test kits have already been distributed to residents of Lānaʻi and Hāna and to nonprofit partners serving frail and elderly residents and underserved communities. Work is ongoing to provide test kits to Molokaʻi residents as soon as possible, according to a county press release.

“These test kits are meant to help underserved residents who have had difficulty scheduling appointments for testing at many sites throughout Maui County,” said Mayor Victorino in an announcement. “We are especially concerned about those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to check, quickly, if they have been infected. If they are positive, they can isolate themselves and seek appropriate medical attention. Family members or others in close contact with a positive individual should get tested as soon as possible.”

“The best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, and then boosted when eligible,” Mayor Victorino said. “Everyone should follow hygiene protocols and stay away from large gatherings, especially indoors with poor ventilation.”

“The omicron variant is highly contagious, and we need everyone’s help to identify positive cases early and slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

Testing is recommended for anyone who might have COVID-19 symptoms. Check with a local pharmacy on the availability of at-home test kits or visit www.mauinuistrong.info for a nearby test site or vaccination clinic.

Residents can help protect the community’s health and safety by wearing facial coverings, watching physical distancing from those outside your household, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when not feeling well and washing hands frequently. The mayor’s announcement advises vaccinations and boosters.

“Booster shots are more than an added layer of protection against the virus. The boosters increase antibodies by about 10 times and help the body build immunity. Those with greater immunity are less likely to get the virus. If they do, then they are more likely to have mild symptoms,” according to the press release.

For more information on COVID-19 in Hawaii, visit hawaiicovid19.com