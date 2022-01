Maui police responded to eight burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 18 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 19 to 25, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 14% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 43% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 5% from the week before when 19 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1:52 p.m.: 900 block of Noholani St., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 7:31 p.m.: 2600 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6:02 p.m.: 700 block of Nāʻele Road, Kula. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7:32 a.m.: 1000 Limahana Place, Lahaina. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Monday, Dec. 20, 5:28 a.m.: 2465 Olinda Road, Makawao. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 8:25 a.m.: 3700 Haleakalā Highway, Pukalani at Jesus Is Alive Church. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9:41 a.m.: 1-100 Wailani St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11:46 a.m.: 200 block of Nakoa Drive, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

8 Vehicle Thefts

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2:46 p.m.: Kahului Beach Road / Wahinepio Ave., Kahului. Silver 2008 Cadillac CTS.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 4:57 p.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. White 2020 Kia Soul.

Friday, Dec. 24, 8:55 a.m.: 300 block of West Wākea Ave., Kahului. Brown 2014 Honda CRV.

Kīhei:

Monday, Dec. 20, 4:03 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 2000 Dodge Caravan.

Lahaina:

Monday, Dec. 20, 3:22 p.m.: 600 block of Front St., Lahaina. Yellow 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 5:58 p.m.: 800 block of Olowalu Village Road, Lahaina. Gold 2009 Ford Econoline E350.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 6:16 p.m.: 700 block of Luakini St., Lahaina. Black 2004 Jeep Liberty.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia:

Friday, Dec. 24, 1:22 p.m.: 441 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Tavares Bay. Blue 1999 Dodge Durango.

18 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Sunday, Dec. 19, 4:17 p.m.: Kaʻā St. / Koeheke St., Kahului. Red 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 8:24 p.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Target. White 2000 Honda CRV.

Monday, Dec. 20, 11:15 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at QKC. White 1995 Acura Integra.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8:36 p.m.: 1090 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Safeway Hoʻokele. Black 1995 Toyota SR5.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Mall. Green 1996 Honda Civic (and CRX).

Thursday, Dec. 23, 12:40 p.m.: 445 Kele St., Kahului at Servco Lexus. White 2019 Hyundai Sonata.

Friday, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m.: 1-100 ʻAlae St., Kahului. Silver 2018 Ford Mustang.

Kapalua:

Friday, Dec. 24, 2:52 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Silver 2017 Yamaha Motorcycle.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Dec. 19, 11:41 a.m.: 400 block of Kaiwahine St., Kīhei. Green 1999 Mazda Protege.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1:38 p.m.: 2495 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Kai Kanani. Red 2000 Honda CRV.

Kula:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9:51 a.m.: 700 block of Nāʻele Road, Kula. White 2005 Toyota Tacoma.

Lahaina:

Friday, Dec. 24, 10:15 a.m.: 800 block of Līloa St., Lahaina. White 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

Spreckelsville:

Friday Dec. 24, 1:13 p.m.: Hāna Highway / Stable Road, Spreckelsville. Red 2019 Chrysler 300.

Wailuku: