MEO’s Lānaʻi buses turned Santa’s sleighs to deliver bikes for kids and gift bags for seniors

January 7, 2022, 11:24 AM HST
* Updated January 7, 11:56 AM
Kysen Kanno holds his baby brother Reef Kanno after receiving a bicycle on Christmas Day that was donated by Freedom Ministries. Photo courtesy: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lānaʻi buses played the role of Santa’s sleighs on Christmas Day, delivering 10 bicycles and 200 gift bags to seniors.

MEO picked up the bicycles from the ferry and delivered them to King’s Chapel Lānaʻi for storage about a week before Christmas Day. Freedom Ministries made the donation of bicycles with King’s Chapel coordinating the gift giveaway. An MEO bus driven by Saul Kahihikolo Jr. assisted King’s Chapel with deliveries.

Senior gift bags prepared by Kaunoa Senior Services were delivered by an MEO bus driven by Isaac Zablan. Kaunoa Senior Services staff and volunteers, including Bill and Becky Stoabs, Ami Atacador and the Annie Zablan and Kageno ʻohana helped play Santa for the kupuna.

MEO driver Isaac Zablan helped this group of volunteers deliver 200 gift bags to kupuna on Christmas Day. The bags were prepared by Kaunoa Senior Services. Photo courtesy: MEO

MEO’s Lānaʻi Branch provides specialized transportation services for kupuna, youths, persons with disabilities, and people needing rides to dialysis and health appointments, their jobs and stores.  Lānaʻi residents catch MEO buses and the ferry for shopping trips to West Maui once a week.

In addition to transportation services, the Lānaʻi Branch administers most of MEO programs, including rental/mortgage and utility assistance, Core Four Business Planning course, entrepreneurial expertise and kupuna organization support.

For more information, call 808-565-6665.

