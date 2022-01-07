Maui News
MIL spectator policy updated: Events limited to essential participants only
January 7, 2022, 3:05 PM HST
The Maui Interscholastic League updated its spectator policy today, limiting events to essential participants only. The notice which was posted on the MIL website today (Jan. 7, 2022), says the update is effective immediately.
Depending on the venue, events have and will continue to be streamed online on the NFHS network or other streaming services offered by the schools.
“As the situation remains fluid, the MIL will meet weekly to assess, discuss any issues and/or concerns and determine any adjustments,” according to the MIL update.
