New playground opens at MEO Head Start sites at Luana Gardens

January 9, 2022, 8:11 AM HST
* Updated January 9, 8:13 AM
Head Start children at Luana Gardens ride their bikes on new cement pathways. The old playground had areas where cement transitioned to grass, making for a bumpier ride. PC: MEO

Children at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool sites at Luana Gardens returned from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to a new playground.

The playground replaces a more than 25-year-old setup at MEO Head Start Kahului A and B sites. New cement was poured to improve play at the site and to repair cracks. Other improvements include new artificial grass areas, re-grassing and new equipment.

The new playground at the Luana Gardens Head Start sites features new equipment, cement and grass and improved organization for play. PC: MEO

The project cost about $30,000. The Head Start program at Luana Gardens is a partnership between MEO and Hale Mahaolu.

The Head Start sites at Luana Gardens can accommodate a total of 40 children from families who meet Head Start eligibility. The children, 3 and 4 year olds, are from families who are homeless, on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income and below poverty income guidelines. The program also accepts children with special needs or are in foster care.

Head Start will be accepting children for the 2022-23 school year beginning Feb. 1, 2022. For more information, call 808-249-2988.

New playground opens at MEO Head Start sites at Luana Gardens. PC: MEO

