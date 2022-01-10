Large year-end gifts to University of Hawaiʻi Maui College total more than $400,000
Foundations, community associations, and individual members of the community donated more than $400,000 in large, year-end gifts to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
“Community support and engagement makes all the difference for UHMC. It truly strengthens programs as well as the graduates that serve our community,” said Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, UH Foundation Director of Development, Maui Nui in announcing the donations.
A list of the major donors is included below:
To fund scholarships:
- William and Leona Wilson Scholarship Fund: $10,000 from Kem and Mary Hawkins
- Tutu’s Gift and Pop’s Gift: $10,000 from Teri Liebmann
- Martha Haulani Vockrodt-Moran $10,000 Scholarship from David Moran, Ginger Gannon, and Jennifer Sykes
- Manaiakalani 13th Year for Maui Island: $40,000 Anonymous gift through the Hawai‘i Community Foundation
To fund programs:
- Water Quality Lab: $13,000 from Robert F. Orr Foundation
- Nursing sculpture Part 2: $20,000 from Dennis and Michelle Kleid
- Nursing Program: $30,000 from Dennis and Michelle Kleid
- Nursing licensure and ATI software support: $22,500 from Wailea Community Association
- Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program: $25,000 from Robert F. Orr Foundation
- The Patricia Jean Adams Memorial Fund for Construction Technology: $50,000 from Joe and Jean Adams
- Dental and health clinics supporting Pacific Islanders: $100,000 from The Freeman Foundation
- Dental clinic outreach: $100,000 from Hawaii Dental Service Foundation
“We are grateful for the generosity of these and all donors. These gifts assist us in supporting the Maui Nui community,” said UHMC Chancellor Dr. Lui Hokoana.
