Foundations, community associations, and individual members of the community donated more than $400,000 in large, year-end gifts to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

“Community support and engagement makes all the difference for UHMC. It truly strengthens programs as well as the graduates that serve our community,” said Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, UH Foundation Director of Development, Maui Nui in announcing the donations.

A list of the major donors is included below:

To fund scholarships:

William and Leona Wilson Scholarship Fund: $10,000 from Kem and Mary Hawkins

Tutu’s Gift and Pop’s Gift: $10,000 from Teri Liebmann

Martha Haulani Vockrodt-Moran $10,000 Scholarship from David Moran, Ginger Gannon, and Jennifer Sykes

Manaiakalani 13th Year for Maui Island: $40,000 Anonymous gift through the Hawai‘i Community Foundation

To fund programs:

Water Quality Lab: $13,000 from Robert F. Orr Foundation

Nursing sculpture Part 2: $20,000 from Dennis and Michelle Kleid

Nursing Program: $30,000 from Dennis and Michelle Kleid

Nursing licensure and ATI software support: $22,500 from Wailea Community Association

Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program: $25,000 from Robert F. Orr Foundation

The Patricia Jean Adams Memorial Fund for Construction Technology: $50,000 from Joe and Jean Adams

Dental and health clinics supporting Pacific Islanders: $100,000 from The Freeman Foundation

Dental clinic outreach: $100,000 from Hawaii Dental Service Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful for the generosity of these and all donors. These gifts assist us in supporting the Maui Nui community,” said UHMC Chancellor Dr. Lui Hokoana.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about the UH Foundation is available online.