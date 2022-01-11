Maui News

PC: The Maui Farm.

The Maui Farm has been named the recipient of a $300,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, according to a company announcement today.

The Maui Farm, a Makawao-based nonprofit, provides farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living. The organization offers services to single mothers and their children in a safe neighborhood setting, “where individuals and families are nurtured to develop their full potential.”

This year, 34 organizations received a combined total of $5 million in grants to expand their community efforts in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness.

Chick-fil-A is tentatively scheduled to open its first Maui location in mid-2022. The $3.87 million Kahului restaurant is the first of at least four locations launching in the Aloha State.

The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s commitment to community service. Since that time, 204 organizations across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada have been awarded grants totaling more than $17 million. After increasing its investment in the initiative last year, Chick-fil-A has awarded individual grants ranging from $50,000 to $350,000. 

A rendering of Chick-fil-A in Kahului, Hawaii’s first restaurant of its kind, is pictured. PC: Chick-fil-A
“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are inspired by the impact these organizations have every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them enhance their life-changing work and grow their impact.”  

A full list of the 2022 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, is available online

