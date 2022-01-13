Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 18-24 18-24 15-20 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:15 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:22 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:40 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:35 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:30 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, reinforcing northwest swell will produce elevated surf approaching the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from later today into Friday. Surf is expected to gradually lower along west facing shores of the Big Island by this evening. Yet another large northwest swell with elevated surf reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria is expected for most north and west facing shores from Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, besides some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into the typical areas, small surf will continue along most east and south facing shores through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.