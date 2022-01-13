Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
18-24
18-24
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:15 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:22 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:35 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:30 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, reinforcing northwest swell will produce elevated surf approaching the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from later today into Friday. Surf is expected to gradually lower along west facing shores of the Big Island by this evening. Yet another large northwest swell with elevated surf reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria is expected for most north and west facing shores from Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, besides some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into the typical areas, small surf will continue along most east and south facing shores through this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
