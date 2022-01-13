Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|18-24
|18-24
|15-20
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large, reinforcing northwest swell will produce elevated surf approaching the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from later today into Friday. Surf is expected to gradually lower along west facing shores of the Big Island by this evening. Yet another large northwest swell with elevated surf reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria is expected for most north and west facing shores from Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, besides some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into the typical areas, small surf will continue along most east and south facing shores through this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com