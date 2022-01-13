Maui News

Two paid internship opportunities available with Champions of Climate Resilience

January 13, 2022
Learning Endeavors is offering internship opportunities for the Spring 2022 Semester for two female post-secondary students or recent high school graduates currently residing on Maui.

The internship is a part of the Champions of Coastal Resilience Program which specializes in developing climate stewards that care for our coastal communities. The four month long internship opportunity will provide interns with hands-on experience in educational and community program development, coordination and execution by working directly with the Learning Endeavors Program Coordinator and Director on the new CCR Voices of Champions film competition funded by the Women’s Fund of Hawai’i.

The internship program will take place in the Learning Endeavors Wailuku office. It will begin Feb. 14, 2022 and end on June 13, 2022.

During the course of this time interns will help to create and carry out a new CCR film competition for young women, called Voices of Champions.   Girls and young women from age 13-21 from any Hawaiian Island can enter as individuals or teams, and their challenge is to develop a Public Service Announcement in a short two minute film to educate and inspire others about climate change and coastal resilience in Hawai’i.  

Ideal candidates for the positions will have a passion for climate change action, gender equity, video production and/or nonprofit experience. Each intern is expected to commit to logging around 20 hours a month towards the project. As compensation for full participation in the semester-long internship, each intern will receive a $650 stipend.  The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2022. 

Apply at the Learning Endeavors website, learningendeavors.org/joinourteam or contact Learning Endeavors at [email protected] or 808-793-3322.

Learning Endeavors is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire the next generation of leaders in Hawaiʻi by developing and facilitating innovative education programs. The organization established a statewide initiative called Champions of Coastal Resilience, a program designed to equip educators and youth with resources and a unique approach to learning about coastal ecology, climate science, and coastal resilience strategies in Hawaiʻi.  Participants engage in field-based data collection and analysis on their own coastlines and become Champions of Coastal Resilience by sharing their unique digital stories and data from their coastlines.  

