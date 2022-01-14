PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall is now accepting applications for the Maunalei Hawaiian Ancestry Scholarship, which provides four years of full tuition for a new, entering 9th-grade student.

Students may apply for the scholarship at: seaburyhall.org/admissions/apply-now. The deadline to complete the application process and submit all application materials is Jan. 31, 2022.

“We are grateful to our generous donors who have provided The Maunalei Hawaiian Ancestry Scholarship to students who may otherwise be unable to attend Seabury Hall,” said Director of Admissions Elaine Nelson.

Kalaʻi Anderson, a recipient of the Maunalei Hawaiian Ancestry Scholarship said, “The Maunalei Scholarship gave me the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe space, without having to worry about finances. I’ve been able to expand my knowledge, improve athletically, connect socially, and prepare for life after high school. None of this would have been possible without the Maunalei Scholarship and my ʻohana and I are forever appreciative for the opportunities it has provided us with.” Anderson is a 2021 graduate of Seabury Hall and currently attends Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

For more information, please contact the Office of Admissions at: [email protected]

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving students in grades 5-12, in Makawao, Hawaiʻi since 1964.

Seabury Hall was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon school by the US Department of Education and is a Malone Family Foundation School.