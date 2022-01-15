Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Two people were displaced following a home fire in the 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Road on Maui, Friday night.

The fire was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022. Fire crews arrived on scene to find the sings-story home fully involved.

Fire officials say the blaze caused an estimated $95,000 in damage to the structure and $40,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire was brought under control at 10:44 p.m., and was extinguished at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Responding units included the Maui Fire Departmentʻs Engine 5, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10, and Battalion Chief 3.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross also responded to ensure the immediate emergency needs of residents for food, shelter and clothing are met. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.