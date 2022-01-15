Maui News

Two people displaced from Hāliʻimaile home fire that caused $130,000 damage

January 15, 2022, 12:46 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Two people were displaced following a home fire in the 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Road on Maui, Friday night.

The fire was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022. Fire crews arrived on scene to find the sings-story home fully involved.

Fire officials say the blaze caused an estimated $95,000 in damage to the structure and $40,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire was brought under control at 10:44 p.m., and was extinguished at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Responding units included the Maui Fire Departmentʻs Engine 5, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10, and Battalion Chief 3.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers with the American Red Cross also responded to ensure the immediate emergency needs of residents for food, shelter and clothing are met. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Tsunami Advisory Ends for Hawaiʻi following volcanic eruption in Tonga; Maui impacts reported 2Keawakapu parking update: BLNR decision expected Friday 3DLNR Aerial assessment of Molokaʻi axis deer illustrates extent of overpopulation 4Jan. 14, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,099 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths; 36 Maui hospitalizations 5Maui hospital staff COVID positivity rate is 7%; Limited supply of oral anti-viral therapy 6Maui parents issue petition, plead to safely attend their kids’ sports