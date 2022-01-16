Maui News

Maui Nui First program to launch Feb. 11 in support of small business

January 16, 2022, 2:44 PM HST
* Updated January 16, 2:45 PM
Maui County will launch a new program called “Maui Nui First,” a community-wide, collaborative effort to support small businesses on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, on Feb. 11, 2022.

The Maui Nui First program will replace Maui County’s current www.KamaainaFirst.com website which features special discounts/offers for locals, and Shop Small Maui program that has been absorbed into Kamaʻāina First program.

The purpose of Maui Nui First is to strengthen the islands’ economy by encouraging residents and visitors to think, support, and buy from local businesses FIRST. This resource, available online at www.MauiNuiFirst.com, and social media campaign will encourage people to “shop, eat, stay, play and support” local businesses and will include:

  • A Shop Small Business Directory (see below on how you can be listed)
  • List of businesses offering kamaʻāina deals (optional)
  • Mini-stories of local entrepreneurs
  • Calendar of events
  • Mālama Maui Nui resource of non-profit volunteer opportunities (for those interested in giving back to our community)
  • Links to various online resources of interest to both visitors and residents

The County of Maui will also be partnering with various businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations in a coordinated effort to support our local entrepreneurs.

How to register a business:

Click on the following link to register your business on the Shop Small Business Directory.  There is no fee to participate.   www.mauinuifirst.com

Shop Small Business Directory categories include:

  • Accommodations
  • Activities
  • Agriculture
  • Animal Care & Services
  • Automotive & Repair 
  • Business Services
  • Cultural Activities
  • Entertainment
  • Food & Dining 
  • Health & Wellness
  • Home & Garden 
  • Lānaʻi / Moloka‘i Business
  • Merchants & Shops
  • Other Businesses

For more information, contact: [email protected] or call the OED office 808-270-7415.

