Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 14-18 14-18 6-8 4-6 West Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:13 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:02 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:28 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:01 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Update: Added two feet to north facing shores of Kauai and Oahu today.

The current west-northwest swell is holding 2 to 3 feet above forecast guidance at the Hanalei buoy this morning. The delayed arrival of this swell by roughly 6 to 12 hours will also delay the departure. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shorelines was extended in time until this evening. This swell energy will slowly decrease in height over the next 24 hours, likely falling below advisory thresholds by early Monday morning. The next west-northwest swell will move into the region early Tuesday, building surf heights along north and west facing shores back up to HSA levels by Tuesday night. This swell energy will peak on Wednesday night and then fall below HSA thresholds on Thursday. Long range guidance continues to show a much larger west-northwest swell arriving by Friday night, easily reaching HSA levels and potentially exceeding High Surf Warning thresholds by Saturday if the current wave model trends hold. Stay tuned.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph.