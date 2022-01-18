ʻOnipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale

An ʻOnipaʻa Peace March was held on Oʻahu on Monday to commemorate the 129 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

The Queen’s Court proceeded from Maunaʻala (the Royal Mausoleum) in Nuʻuanu valley to ʻIolani Palace. The Peace March was followed by protocol at Queen Liliʻuokalani’s statue and a gathering that included speeches from Kanaka Maoli leaders and music.

There was also be a special memorial at the bandstand to Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask who passed away on July 3, 2021. Dr. Trask’s historic speech on the centennial event in 1993 at the Palace grounds “awakened our people and continues to inspire generations of leaders who have today taken up the mantle of leadership in our lāhui,” event organizers said.



















“January 17th is important to me because so many of us didn’t learn the truth of our history. It was purposely hidden from my generation and caused a loss of identity for so many. I help organize this event annually so my keiki will grow up knowing who they are,” said James Auld Kekina of the Queen’s Court.

The event was co-sponsored by Ka Lāhui Hawai’i with support from Hawaiinuiākea and the grassroots community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and in accordance with the Honolulu Mayor’s Proclamation, face masks and social distancing was mandatory and the entire event was streamed live on Facebook (@OiwiTV and @kalahuihawaiikomikekalaiaina) to encourage online participation.