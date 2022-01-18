Maui News

ʻOnipaʻa Peace March commemorates 129 years since illegal overthrow of Hawaiian government

January 18, 2022, 6:19 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

ʻOnipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale

An ʻOnipaʻa Peace March was held on Oʻahu on Monday to commemorate the 129 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

The Queen’s Court proceeded from Maunaʻala (the Royal Mausoleum) in Nuʻuanu valley to ʻIolani Palace.  The Peace March was followed by protocol at Queen Liliʻuokalani’s statue and a gathering that included speeches from Kanaka Maoli leaders and music. 

There was also be a special memorial at the bandstand to Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask who passed away on July 3, 2021. Dr. Trask’s historic speech on the centennial event in 1993 at the Palace grounds “awakened our people and continues to inspire generations of leaders who have today taken up the mantle of leadership in our lāhui,” event organizers said.

  • Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale
  • Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale
  • Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale
  • Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale
  • Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale

“January 17th is important to me because so many of us didn’t learn the truth of our history. It was purposely hidden from my generation and caused a loss of identity for so many.  I help organize this event annually so my keiki will grow up knowing who they are,” said James Auld Kekina of the Queen’s Court.

The event was co-sponsored by Ka Lāhui Hawai’i with support from Hawaiinuiākea and the grassroots community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and in accordance with the Honolulu Mayor’s Proclamation, face masks and social distancing was mandatory and the entire event was streamed live on Facebook (@OiwiTV and @kalahuihawaiikomikekalaiaina) to encourage online participation. 

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jan. 16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,878 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 2Recently retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Bissen to run for Maui mayor 3The World Residences at Sea is third cruise line to sign port agreement in Hawaiʻi 4Mayor Victorino announces bid for re-election, aims to revitalize Maui County 5Tsunami Advisory Ends for Hawaiʻi following volcanic eruption in Tonga; Maui impacts reported 6Jan. 17, 2022 COVID-19 update: 4,700 new cases in Hawaiʻi