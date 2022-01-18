Maui Coronavirus Updates
Free at-home COVID-19 tests offered through USPS
January 18, 2022, 8:34 AM HST
Residential households in the US can order one set of four free at-home tests from USPS.com. Tests are free and orders usually ship in 7-12 days.
Details:
- Limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
Those interested can fill in the form with contact and shipping information at the following link: Order Free At-Home Tests
If you need a COVID-19 test now, please see other testing resources for testing locations on Maui and around the state.
