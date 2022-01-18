NOTE: Image of tests is only representative. COVID-19 at-home test kit. PC: Wendy Osher

Residential households in the US can order one set of four free at-home tests from USPS.com. Tests are free and orders usually ship in 7-12 days.

Details:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January

Those interested can fill in the form with contact and shipping information at the following link: Order Free At-Home Tests

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for testing locations on Maui and around the state.