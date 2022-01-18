File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained flat in January because of rising oil prices being muted by concerns over how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may affect demand and tourism, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for regular unleaded in Hawaiʻi is $4.34, while the average national price is $3.30.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.52, which is unchanged compared to last month, and $1.04 higher than on this date a year ago.

“Oil prices have climbed to levels not seen since last November, in part due to the unrest in Kazakhstan, a member of the OPEC+ alliance, but that impact may be muted for now because of ongoing concerns about how the Omicron variant may reduce demand for gasoline,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

