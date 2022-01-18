Maui News

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain flat in new year

January 18, 2022, 9:21 AM HST
Central Maui gas pump
File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained flat in January because of rising oil prices being muted by concerns over how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may affect demand and tourism, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

The average price for regular unleaded in Hawaiʻi is $4.34, while the average national price is $3.30.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.52, which is unchanged compared to last month, and $1.04 higher than on this date a year ago.

“Oil prices have climbed to levels not seen since last November, in part due to the unrest in Kazakhstan, a member of the OPEC+ alliance, but that impact may be muted for now because of ongoing concerns about how the Omicron variant may reduce demand for gasoline,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

