Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 10-14 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:36 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:00 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Buoy 51001, northwest of the state, has just now begun to rise with the new northwest (310 degrees) swell over the last couple of hours. The swell appears to be running later than guidance, so swell heights will likely rise locally later this afternoon through tonight, with a peak Wednesday. Surf generated by this swell is expected to reach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands on Wednesday. With its slightly more westerly direction, this swell could push surf near or above the 8 foot HSA criteria along west facing shores of the Big Island later Wednesday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday, The initial forerunners from a larger northwest swell (of similar direction) will arrive early Friday. This swell is expected to rise rapidly, with resulting surf likely exceeding High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from as early as Friday afternoon, but most likely that evening. An HSA will likely be required for the west facing shores of Big Island Friday night as well, with a possible HSW by early Saturday morning.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.