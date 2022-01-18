Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
10-14
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:36 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Buoy 51001, northwest of the state, has just now begun to rise with the new northwest (310 degrees) swell over the last couple of hours. The swell appears to be running later than guidance, so swell heights will likely rise locally later this afternoon through tonight, with a peak Wednesday. Surf generated by this swell is expected to reach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands on Wednesday. With its slightly more westerly direction, this swell could push surf near or above the 8 foot HSA criteria along west facing shores of the Big Island later Wednesday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday, The initial forerunners from a larger northwest swell (of similar direction) will arrive early Friday. This swell is expected to rise rapidly, with resulting surf likely exceeding High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from as early as Friday afternoon, but most likely that evening. An HSA will likely be required for the west facing shores of Big Island Friday night as well, with a possible HSW by early Saturday morning. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Jan. 16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,878 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths  2Recently retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Bissen to run for Maui mayor  3The World Residences at Sea is third cruise line to sign port agreement in Hawaiʻi  4Mayor Victorino announces bid for re-election, aims to revitalize Maui County  5Tsunami Advisory Ends for Hawaiʻi following volcanic eruption in Tonga; Maui impacts reported  6Jan. 17, 2022 COVID-19 update: 4,700 new cases in Hawaiʻi