Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
14-18
9-12
8-12 




West Facing
5-7
6-8
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:08 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:02 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A building west-northwest swell will bring High Surf to exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks today, including west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually diminish tonight into Thursday. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build Friday, peak Friday night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. A small to moderate east- northeast swell is also possible over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




