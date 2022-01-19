Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|14-18
|9-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A building west-northwest swell will bring High Surf to exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks today, including west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually diminish tonight into Thursday. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build Friday, peak Friday night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. A small to moderate east- northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com