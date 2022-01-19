Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 14-18 9-12 8-12 West Facing 5-7 6-8 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:08 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:02 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A building west-northwest swell will bring High Surf to exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks today, including west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually diminish tonight into Thursday. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build Friday, peak Friday night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. A small to moderate east- northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.