West Side

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 58 to 64 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 59 to 64. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57 at the visitor center to around 53 at the summit. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 58 to 64 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 62. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 53 to 65. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The light background winds with dry and stable atmospheric conditions will allow an afternoon sea breeze and nighttime land breeze weather pattern to persist through early Friday. Expect some cloud cover with a few showers over the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night. As we head into the weekend, it appears that a front moving down into the area late Friday may increase low cloud cover and showers along windward and mauka sections as northeasterly trade winds fill in across the area through this weekend. Drier trade wind weather is expected by early next week.

Discussion

A weak northeast to southwest oriented surface ridge is near the western end of the island chain. Elsewhere, the tail end of a dissipating frontal system appears to be about 340 miles north- northwest of Lihue early this morning. The close proximity of the surface ridge to the islands is producing light southeast to south winds over the western end of the state, with relatively weak east to southeast flow elsewhere. These gentle winds allowed local land breeze circulations to set up over each of the individual islands last evening. This cleared out most of the low cloud cover from Oahu to the Big Island overnight. However, an area of low clouds with some higher layered clouds has crept over Niihau and Kauai early this morning. There are also some showers embedded within some of these clouds.

Water vapor imagery shows a mid-tropospheric ridge over the islands. This ridge aloft along with dry atmospheric conditions will keep the stable weather pattern in place through early Friday. There is slightly higher low-level moisture near Kauai, but the other islands remain relatively dry. With the surface ridge staying close to the state, the light background flow will persist. This will allow alternating local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to become established over each of the individual islands. The sea breezes will produce some low clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the islands, followed by clearing skies at night.

The forecast guidance continues to show that a new cold front will approach the state from the northwest later this week. This front is forecast to reach Kauai Friday night. After that the guidance appears to indicate this feature may weaken rapidly as it moves from Oahu to Maui County on Saturday. A new surface high pressure system will build in behind the front, which will cause locally moderate northeasterly trade winds to fill in across the state this weekend. Expect low clouds and showers to increase ahead of and along the front as long as it remains a viable feature. Otherwise, the low-level trade wind flow will likely bring increasing low clouds and brief trade showers over windward facing sections of the state this weekend. Looking ahead, it appears that a drier trade wind weather regime will become established over most of the island chain by early next week.

Aviation

Light synoptic flow in the lower levels will allow local wind effects to drive the weather. Land breezes and inland clearing will give way to sea breeze development this afternoon. This will drive cloud buildup and a few light showers over island interiors. An increasingly stable air mass will limit most shower development, though brief MVFR conditions are possible if any develop. Otherwise, VFR will prevail.

No AIRMETs are in effect, nor expected through the forecast period.

Marine

A surface ridge currently near Kauai and Oahu continues to support light to locally moderate winds, favoring an E-SE direction near the Big Island, and SE-S near Kauai. Little change is expected through Thursday, but weak convergence associated with a retreating front will support a few showers near Kauai today. A different front, approaching Thursday night and Friday, will cause the ridge to move S and weaken, resulting in light and variable winds. High pressure passing N of the area over the weekend will support moderate to locally fresh NE winds into early next week. The high will likely push fragments of the front over the area, leading to a brief increase in showers, mainly over windward waters Friday and Saturday.

Winds are likely to remain below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) thresholds through the forecast period, but combined seas larger than 10 feet late in the week will require its issuance for most zones. A building WNW swell will bring High Surf to exposed N and W shores as it peaks today, including W facing shores of the Big Island, and a High Surf Advisory is posted. This swell will gradually diminish tonight into Thursday. A powerful long-period WNW swell is expected to build Friday, peak Friday night/Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday/Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed N and W facing shores, including the W facing shores of the Big Island. A moderate ENE swell is also possible over the weekend, generated by a developing gale- force low that will be about 1000-1300 miles E of the islands the next couple of days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, for north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of Big Island.

