The Department of Water Supply’s continual efforts to rid the Upper Kula system of trace amounts of E. coli have resulted in some progress as residents of Polipoli Road, Kulanani Place, Kōheo Road, Monden Drive and Pilikino Place, no longer need to boil their water.

On Jan. 10, 2022, the Department of Water Supply changed the water distribution disinfection from chloramines to chlorine, in an attempt to clear away the last trace amounts of total coliform and E. coli from the Upper Kula water system.

The DWS reports that as chlorine begins to reach the farthest points of the water system, levels of E. coli continue to diminish. “The department is increasing the dosage of chlorine and carefully monitoring the results, in an effort to eradicate the bacteria in the system,” according to a department press release.

Customers might notice a chlorine taste and smell to the water. The DWS says this is normal. Boiling water will accelerate chlorine dissipation and should reduce any chlorine smell or taste.

Department officials report that DWS is actively increasing flushing and disinfection efforts in Upper Kula to improve water quality.

Pressure-reducing valves, standpipes, and fire hydrants are being disassembled, cleaned, disinfected, and reinstalled in areas where testing indicates the presence of bacteria. Increased standpipe and hydrant flushing will also aide in debris removal and disinfection as the chlorinated water moves through the system.

Due to low water demand, it has taken longer for chlorinated water to travel through the distribution system. The department is installing flush out valves to enhance the movement of water along the system.