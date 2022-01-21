Darrell DeMello drove his last MEO bus on Jan. 14 before retiring. PC: MEO

Driver Darrell DeMello waves at the driver window at MEO Transportation on Jan. 14, his last day behind the wheel of MEO buses before retirement. PC: MEO

Darrell DeMello parked his bus for the last time in the Maui Economic Opportunity Puʻunēnē lot on Jan. 14, 2022, ending a 25-year career as a passenger assisted technician driver.

A retirement gathering was held on his last day at the Puʻunēnē Transportation facility.

DeMello was hired on Feb. 25, 1997, and has provided reliable service and care in getting his clients to their destinations, according to MEO.

He has been recognized numerous times over the years for Excellent Client Service and was a Cash for No Crash honoree in 2020 with no accidents or incidents for the previous six years.

Among those celebrating his retirement were driver Trixy Kapoi and Dispatcher Francine Santana, who were in the MEO CDL Class of 1997.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We wish Darrell the best in his new life of retirement,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Drivers like Darrell are the backbone of our transportation operations, getting seniors, youths, persons with disabilities and others who need a ride to their appointments without fanfare.”