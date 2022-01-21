Maui News

Maui MEO bus driver Darrell DeMello retires after 25 years

January 21, 2022, 11:52 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Darrell DeMello drove his last MEO bus on Jan. 14 before retiring. PC: MEO
Driver Darrell DeMello waves at the driver window at MEO Transportation on Jan. 14, his last day behind the wheel of MEO buses before retirement. PC: MEO

Darrell DeMello parked his bus for the last time in the Maui Economic Opportunity Puʻunēnē lot on Jan. 14, 2022, ending a 25-year career as a passenger assisted technician driver.

A retirement gathering was held on his last day at the Puʻunēnē Transportation facility.

DeMello was hired on Feb. 25, 1997, and has provided reliable service and care in getting his clients to their destinations, according to MEO.

He has been recognized numerous times over the years for Excellent Client Service and was a Cash for No Crash honoree in 2020 with no accidents or incidents for the previous six years.

Among those celebrating his retirement were driver Trixy Kapoi and Dispatcher Francine Santana, who were in the MEO CDL Class of 1997.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We wish Darrell the best in his new life of retirement,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Drivers like Darrell are the backbone of our transportation operations, getting seniors, youths, persons with disabilities and others who need a ride to their appointments without fanfare.”

Darrell DeMello enjoys a retirement gathering, held on his last day on the job Jan. 14. PC: MEO

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jan. 20, 2022 COVID-19 update: 5,911 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 9 deaths; 44 Maui hospitalizations 2Maui Police 25% short staffed: 21 resignations, 13 retirements in 2021 3Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass delta surge, staff is “busy but nimble” 4Submarine, ship, jet and balloon-type object off Maui, part of Naval exercise 5Workforce housing lottery for Hale Kaiola in South Maui set for March 4 6Power restored to 7,200 on Maui after generator tripped at Māʻalaea