HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 14682. A humpback whale in Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Credit: Jason Moore/HIHWNMS/NOAA

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary advisory council hosts a public virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Council members will address multiple council business items including previous meeting minutes, an Offshore Energy working group update, open discussion on Offshore Energy, previous meeting topics, and more.

An introduction of the current acting sanctuary superintendent, Kate Thompson will occur at the beginning of the meeting. The council will address questions from members and the public.

Public comment will be taken at approximately 1 p.m. Individuals who would like to provide public comment during the virtual meeting, are asked to sign up in advance by emailing [email protected] The order of comments will be based on the date and time of the email notification. Public comments will not be audio or video recorded.

The virtual meeting will be held using Google Meet at the following link.

Video call link: meet.google.com/ywh-hapo-ypn

Or dial: (US) +1 386-753-8200‬ PIN: 680 391 219‬#

The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources. The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship.