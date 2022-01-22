Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 25-35 25-35 18-22 12-16 West Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:05 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:51 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:43 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overnight observations at the offshore and nearshore buoys have surged well above predicted levels, which supports larger surf and an increasing likelihood for coastal impacts today as it peaks. See the updated High Surf Warning for more details regarding impacts. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the second half of the weekend. A new pulse expected out of the same direction Sunday night could be enough to keep the surf around advisory levels into Monday before lowering Tuesday into midweek. Surf along east facing shores may rise tonight into Sunday as an easterly swell arrives. This source should peak below the advisory level for east facing shores late Sunday through Monday. Surf along south facing shores exposed to large westerly swells wrapping in will come up today as the west- northwest swell peaks.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.