Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2022

January 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
25-35
18-22
12-16 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:05 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:51 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:43 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:41 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overnight observations at the offshore and nearshore buoys have surged well above predicted levels, which supports larger surf and an increasing likelihood for coastal impacts today as it peaks. See the updated High Surf Warning for more details regarding impacts. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the second half of the weekend. A new pulse expected out of the same direction Sunday night could be enough to keep the surf around advisory levels into Monday before lowering Tuesday into midweek. Surf along east facing shores may rise tonight into Sunday as an easterly swell arrives. This source should peak below the advisory level for east facing shores late Sunday through Monday. Surf along south facing shores exposed to large westerly swells wrapping in will come up today as the west- northwest swell peaks. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




