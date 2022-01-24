Kahului Harbor. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawai‘i will receive $8,218,000 in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve harbors on Molokaʻi, Maui, and Oʻahu and ensure their continued successful operation.

The $8.2 million in funding includes:

$3,365,000 for the Kaunakakai Harbor on Molokaʻi

$3,270,000 for the Kahului Harbor on Maui

$1,583,000 for the Haleiwa Small Boat Harbor on Oʻahu

“These much-needed repairs and improvements will make shipping safer, support commercial fishing, and make sure goods are able to move throughout the state, benefitting Hawai‘i families and small businesses for years to come,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawai‘i), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The new federal funding comes from the US Army Corps of Engineers under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed into law last November. It will be used to support dredging, which removes sediment and other debris from the harbors’ shipping channels, and surveying, which gathers the necessary information to keep waterways properly maintained.