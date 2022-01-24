Maui News

Molokaʻi, Maui, Oʻahu to receive $8M to improve harbors, support local economy

January 24, 2022, 7:50 AM HST
* Updated January 24, 7:51 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kahului Harbor. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawai‘i will receive $8,218,000 in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve harbors on Molokaʻi, Maui, and Oʻahu and ensure their continued successful operation.

The $8.2 million in funding includes:

  • $3,365,000 for the Kaunakakai Harbor on Molokaʻi
  • $3,270,000 for the Kahului Harbor on Maui
  • $1,583,000 for the Haleiwa Small Boat Harbor on Oʻahu

“These much-needed repairs and improvements will make shipping safer, support commercial fishing, and make sure goods are able to move throughout the state, benefitting Hawai‘i families and small businesses for years to come,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawai‘i), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The new federal funding comes from the US Army Corps of Engineers under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed into law last November. It will be used to support dredging, which removes sediment and other debris from the harbors’ shipping channels, and surveying, which gathers the necessary information to keep waterways properly maintained.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jan. 23, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,167 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 4 deaths 2Local artist spreads joy via free public murals in Lahaina 3Booster required on Maui to be considered fully vaccinated, effective Monday, Jan. 24 4Traffic Fatality: Maui Veterans Highway Closed 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 23, 2022 6Construction Industry of Maui helps to rebuild local playground