Minit Medical at Lahaina Gateway is observing American Heart Month in February.
More than 600,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, and Minit Medical is offering resources to help.
Urgent care and physicals are available for individuals ages six months and older, adults and seniors. Walk-ins are welcome.
This month, Minit Medical offers some tips for heart healthy habits such as jogging to stay active and substituting soda with water to better control sugar intake.
Minit Medical in Lahaina is open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit them online or call 808-667-6161.
