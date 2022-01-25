The Department of Water Supply is lifting its boil water advisory for some areas of Kula. Areas where the boil water advisory is lifted are: a section of Kula Highway from Lepelepe Place to Mālamahale Place, Lepelepe Place, Malia Uli Place and Mālamahale Place.

The boil water advisory remains in place as a precaution for residents of Waipoli Road, Naʻalae Road, Kawehi Place and Lower Kula Road between Naʻalae and Waipoli roads.

Department officials report they will continue flushing Upper Kula waterlines to try to rid the system of trace amounts of E. coli bacteria. “The flushing ensures that chlorinated water reaches the farthest points of the water system,” according to a County of Maui press release.

Effective Jan. 10, the department switched its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in an attempt to clear away the last trace amounts of total coliform and E. coli from the Upper Kula water system.” As chlorine makes its way through the entire Upper Kula system, levels of E. coli continue to diminish. The department is increasing the dosage of chlorine and carefully monitoring results,” according to the update.

Customers might notice a chlorine taste and smell to the water. This is normal. Boiling water will accelerate chlorine dissipation and should reduce any chlorine smell or taste, according to DWS.

Equipment in affected areas is being disassembled, cleaned, disinfected and reinstalled. Increased standpipe and hydrant flushing is helping with debris removal, along with the movement of chlorinated water through the system.

Boil water instructions

Residents who remain on the boil water advisory should use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil and let it boil for a minute. Let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms possibly in the water.

Potable water tankers remain in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park and Copp Road at Kula Highway.

County officials report that the boil water advisory will continue until repeated daily water sample testing shows that tap water meets public health standards.