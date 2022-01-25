Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2022

January 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-10
6-10
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:30 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:49 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:51 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will slowly lower today and tonight, with surf heights expected to remain below advisory thresholds. A new re-inforcing northwest swell will arrive Wednesday and may push surf heights back up close to low end advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday. This swell will lower later Thursday, with surf expected to be well below seasonal levels on Friday. The next in a series of northwest swells should arrive Friday night and may once again push surf up into the advisory range along north and west facing shores late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected through early next week. 


East shore surf will remain a bit elevated today as the current small east swell slowly fades. The downward trend will continue on Wednesday, with very small surf then expected for east facing shores Thursday through the weekend, with perhaps a slight boost early next week. 


South shore surf will remain very small through Thursday, with a small boost possible Friday through the weekend as a small south swell arrives. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Traffic Fatality: Maui Veterans Highway now OPEN  2Speed is considered a factor in a deadly head-on crash on Maui Veterans Highway  3Maui COVID-19 booster requirement takes effect today  4Hawaiʻi guest wins Fremont $1.1 Million Wheel of Fortune Jackpot  5Jan. 24, 2022 COVID-19 update: 2,660 new cases in Hawaiʻi; 39 Maui hospitalizations  6Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 23, 2022