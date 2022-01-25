Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-10 6-10 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:30 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:49 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 04:27 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:51 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will slowly lower today and tonight, with surf heights expected to remain below advisory thresholds. A new re-inforcing northwest swell will arrive Wednesday and may push surf heights back up close to low end advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday. This swell will lower later Thursday, with surf expected to be well below seasonal levels on Friday. The next in a series of northwest swells should arrive Friday night and may once again push surf up into the advisory range along north and west facing shores late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected through early next week.

East shore surf will remain a bit elevated today as the current small east swell slowly fades. The downward trend will continue on Wednesday, with very small surf then expected for east facing shores Thursday through the weekend, with perhaps a slight boost early next week.

South shore surf will remain very small through Thursday, with a small boost possible Friday through the weekend as a small south swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.